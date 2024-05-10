Fermanagh man charged with motoring offences

AN Irvinestown man has appeared in court in relation to a number of alleged motoring offences last month.

Darran Flanigan (30) from Tully Road is accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol and having no insurance.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on March 28 at Gardiners Cross Road, Maguiresbridge.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Flanigan on continuing bail to return to court on May 20,

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition