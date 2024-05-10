+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man charged with motoring offences
Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Fermanagh man charged with motoring offences

Posted: 2:51 pm May 10, 2024

AN Irvinestown man has appeared in court in relation to a number of alleged motoring offences last month.

Darran Flanigan (30) from Tully Road is accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol and having no insurance.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on March 28 at Gardiners Cross Road, Maguiresbridge.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Flanigan on continuing bail to return to court on May 20,

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Enniskillen Road to remain closed following crash Rio Ferdinand reveals Fermanagh connections Kinawley getting set to stage another major concert

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:51 pm May 10, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA