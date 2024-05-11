+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh road to close for three months

Fermanagh road to close for three months

Posted: 2:51 pm May 11, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
By Mark McGoldrick

A SECTION of the Tempo Road in Enniskillen is set to close next week for over three months as part of a major gas conversion project in the town.

One of the North’s leading gas network operators, Evolve, is set to move into Enniskillen on Monday to begin laying mains and start work on much-anticipated gas conversions in the Tempo Road area.

With the closure running from Monday [May 20] until the end of August, it’s expected that there’ll be significant congestion and a build-up of traffic in the area.



