Man dies in border road collision

Man dies in border road collision

Posted: 10:29 am May 9, 2024

A man in his 30’s has died following a road traffic collision involving two vans in Newtownbutler last night (Wednesday, May 8).

Police investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Newtownbutler on Wednesday, May 8, have confirmed a man has died.

A report was received shortly after 6pm on Wednesday evening, of a collision involving a white Ford Connect van and a white Peugeot Partner van, on the Clones Road, Newtownbutler.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

PSNI Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair stated: “A man aged in his 30’s, the driver of the Ford van, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20’s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening. The Clones Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”

An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact with them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1625 08/05/24.

