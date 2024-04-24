Police confirm suspicious approach to child in Kinawley

THERE was widespread concern across Fermanagh this week after an incident involving a teenage boy.

The PSNI moved to reassure families living along the border that they were taking “extremely seriously” the report of a suspicious approach to the boy in the region.

Police say they are investigating the report of a suspicious approach to the child in the Kinawley area on Monday morning.

It was reported that a teenage boy was approached by two men at around 9.15am on the Drumroosk Road, who attempted to make him get into their vehicle.

The boy was not injured, however, has been left upset by the experience, a police statement confirmed.

Allegations concerning the incident also emerged on social media.

“We understand the concern this will raise and we want to reassure the local community that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously,” Detective Sergeant Curley said.

“As we continue with our enquiries, we appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have noticed a dark-blue Vauxhall Zafira with ROI registration plates to contact us. We would particularly ask that anyone with dashcam check their footage.”

The number to call if anyone has any information is 101, quoting reference number 1691 of 22/04/24. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

