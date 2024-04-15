+44 (0)28 6632 2066
The PSNI have launched an investigation following the robbery in Lisnaskea yesterday.

Armed robbery in Lisnaskea

Posted: 9:01 am April 15, 2024

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery at a business on Cross Street in Lisnaskea on Sunday (April 14).

Detective Sergeant Curley said: “At approximately 5.20pm we received a report that a man, armed with a gun entered the premises and threatened a member of staff.

“The man then made off on foot with a substantial sum of cash.

“The staff member was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by their ordeal.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1267 of 14/04/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

