Fermanagh’s roads claim yet another crash victim

YET another young person has been left fighting for their life following another crash on Fermanagh’s roads this week.

On Sunday emergency services were called to the scene of a collision between a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Suzuki motorcycle, on the main Sligo Road at the junction with the Corraglass Road in Letterbreen.

Diversions were put in place, and the driver of the motorcycle, who has been named locally as Matthew Coalter, was transferred to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

Yesterday (Tuesday), the Brookeborough Elim Pentecostal Church asked for prayers for the 26-year-old, who remained in critical condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The Letterbreen collision was the latest in a string of crashes across the county in recent weeks, with residents living along local routes pointing to the state of roads themselves as a serious safety issue.

This week the Herald has spoken to residents on the main A32 from Enniskillen to Irvinestown, where a father and his three sons were seriously injured in a crash at the Mossfield straight on Easter Sunday.

“Something needs to be done, it’s ridiculous,” said the resident, who is worried for his family’s safety following a crash where a car left the road and smashed into their property at Sydare.

Just two weeks ago residents living on the main Enniskillen to Derrygonnelly road contacted the Herald with concerns about that route, where there have also been a large number of collisions in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Wendy Black, the mother of the three young boys injured in the Easter Sunday crash on the A32 has thanked the emergency services for all they have done for their care and support, including the Air Ambulance NI and the staff at the SWAH, as well as members of the local community for the comfort they have offered.

“It will be a very long road still for the boys and I appreciate that you all still keep them in your thoughts in weeks and months to come,” said Ms Black, in a post shared on local social media.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition