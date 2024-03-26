Joan Reid was the ‘heartbeat’ of her family and town

THE Enniskillen community was left shocked and saddened following the sudden death of Joan Reid who was described as a ‘heartbeat’ within her family and her neighbourhood.

Formerly of 34 Drumcor Hill in Cornagrade, Ms Reid passed away on Thursday, aged 75 years old.

At her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church on Monday, celebrant Monsignor Peter O’Reilly said that it’s ‘folk like Joan (Reid) who make Enniskillen live’.

“Joan (Reid) was the heartbeat of her marriage, She was the heartbeat of her house and home, her neighbourhood, this place and this parish,” said Monsignor O’Reilly.

Born between the bridges, Ms Reid was a true Enniskillener and she was very proud of her roots to the county town.

Ms Reid’s house in Cornagrade was always open and she enjoyed baking apple tarts and scones for her children and her many neighbours.

She enjoyed knitting and regularly crocheted blankets for newborn babies and the elderly in the Enniskillen community.

Known for her quick wit, Ms Reid had a passion for bingo and she enjoyed going to the slot machines in Enniskillen. She also enjoyed trips to the amusements in Bundoran.

Ms Reid was a devoted wife to Larry and mother and grandmother. She particularly loved spending time with her four grandchildren Jack, Reilly, Caina and Callum.

Faith also played an important role in her life and she took part in private prayer every night, remembering the intentions of her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Larry, her sons Richard (Melanie), Steven (Vicky) and Kris (Shauna), her daughter Laura (James), her brother Dessie (Kathleen) and her sister Joyce McGinn.

She is predeceased by her daughter Emma and her brother Kenneth.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church on Monday, she was interred in Cross Cemetery.

