Man released on bail after alleged rape in Enniskillen

Man released on bail after alleged rape in Enniskillen

Posted: 9:08 am April 30, 2024

A MAN arrested on suspicion of rape in Enniskillen has been released on bail.

“A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape following a report relating to an incident in the Broadmeadow area of Enniskillen in the early hours of Sunday morning, 28th April, has been released on bail. Enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Broadmeadow area of the county town. The scene was closed off for examination. Officers are continuing their investigations.

