THE skill of the pipe, the beat of the drum and flourish of the drum major will be on full flow at this years Fermanagh Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships.

On Monday, the sections plans were announced at a launch evening for the championships in the Westville Hotel, Enniskillen.

The long established cross border, cross community event, presented by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, will take place on Saturday 25 May 2024 at the Broadmeadow, Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen.

The championships will run throughout the afternoon from 12 noon until early evening and conclude with march past of all the bands competing.

The Chieftain of the event will be Mr Kenny Ferguson former world champion Pipe Major of Killadeas Pipe Band and his wife Mrs Lorraine Ferguson will present the prizes at conclusion of the Championships.

The President of the Section Mrs Betty Booth advised she was delighted the Championships have returned to Enniskillen after the covid break and praised the efforts of the small but energetic committee team.

Some of the competitors are the cream of Irelands pipe band and drum majors including World, European, Scottish and Irish Champions.

The local pipe band representing Fermanagh at the Championships will be the Irvine Memorial Pipe Band under the direction of Pipe Major Neil Strong and Drum sergeant Nicky Armstrong, who will compete in the Grade 4A section.

Local man David Brownlee will be one of the Drum Major Adjudicators on duty at the UK Championships.

The section would like to wish both the Irvine Memorial Pipe band and Derryclavin Pipe Band under direction of Pipe Major Gordon McKeown best of wishes at the UK Championships which takes place in Bangor, County Down on 18 May 2024.

