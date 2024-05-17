Bail agreed in damage and assault court case

BAIL has been agreed in the case of a Fivemiletown man accused of assault and criminal damage provided an address can be found away from the alleged victim who lives nearby.

Shaun McCaughey (50) from Bolies Road appeared by video-link from police custody charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a male relative on 8 May and damaging his Kawasaki quad.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

While not objecting to bail she explained there are some concerns around McCaughey returning to his home address as this is in close proximity to the injured party.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne agreed to release the defendant on condition an alternative address approved by police is found.

McCaughey was also banned from any contact with the alleged victim and entering the area of his home. The case will return to court for review on June 7.

