+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh parents warned of rise in whooping cough
CONCERN… Fermanagh parents have been warned about a sharp increase in reported whopping cough cases in the North.

Fermanagh parents warned of rise in whooping cough

Posted: 2:11 pm May 17, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

PARENTS in Fermanagh and across the North have been put on alert after five babies died in England due to whooping cough.

In worrying news for parents, there’s been a significant rise in cases of whooping cough, which can be extremely serious for babies.

According to the Public Health Agency, there have been 769 cases of whooping cough from January to May.

Advertisement

It’s been a sharp rise from just the two reported cases of the infection between 2021 and 2023.

Public Health Agency consultant, Louise Flanagan, has urged Fermanagh parents to be vigilant of the ever-spreading whooping cough.

“Whooping cough spreads very easily and can make babies and young children in particular very ill, and sadly can even be fatal in young babies or people with health conditions,” she said.

Also known medically as ‘pertussis’, whooping cough is a bacterial infection of the lungs and breathing tubes, which spreads easily.

“The good news is that it can be prevented through vaccinations, so it’s really important that parents get their babies vaccinated against it as part of the childhood vaccination programme and that pregnant women also get vaccinated, as this will help protect their unborn baby from getting whooping cough in the weeks after birth,” said Public Health Agency consultant, Louise Flanagan.

Fermanagh parents are being encouraged to chat to their GP about whether their children have received the necessary and up-to-date vaccinations against whooping cough.

“Just like we have seen with the MMR vaccine, which helps protect against measles, mumps and rubella, there has been a decrease in the percentage of children and pregnant women receiving the whooping cough vaccination,” said PHA’s Ms Flanagan.

Advertisement

“All childhood vaccines provide the best protection for children against severe infections.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh women take on the tower for cancer charity SWAH surgery removal putting pressure on ambulances Blunder means free SWAH parking for the rest of month

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:11 pm May 17, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA