Fermanagh singer John Garrity’s on song in Malta

FERMANAGH singer John Garrity said he was ‘very excited’ to headline a gig in one of Malta’s top hotels.

Known locally as the ‘Belfast Busker’, the Enniskillen singer has risen through the ranks and established himself as one of the top up-and-coming entertainers in the North.

Garrity’s now taken another major step after he was confirmed as the main performer at the opening of a brand new four-star hotel in Malta.

“[I am] very excited to be doing a gig in Malta this Wednesday at the opening of Park Heights By The Warren Collection,” he said.

“This is a Belfast-based hotel chain that has expanded to Malta in recent years and they have asked me out to entertain their guests at a very special rooftop performance.”

It’s been a busy time for the former Glór Tíre contestant who has been headlining gigs at some of the biggest venues in the North, as well as performing at a number of functions and weddings.

“Thanks to everyone for the support this past while. The amount of weddings, events and parties have been just wonderful,” said the Fermanagh singer.

“For everyone who has booked in for the next year or two, it’s just really something to look forward to and keep my mind focused. I’m so grateful for my supporters and all my friends and family.”

At the start of January, the ‘Belfast Busker’ embarked on an exciting project where he wanted to give something back to the community by performing in a number of venues for free.

After receiving over 800 responses on his Instagram account, the Enniskillen singer has been inundated with requests and he’s showcased his talents in 10 different locations across the North.

