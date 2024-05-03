Lisa McHugh to release new album

EXCITEMENT is building in the local music scene as Fermanagh Country music star Lisa McHugh prepares to launch a new album.

On Friday, May 17, the Glaswegian singer is going to release a new EP (extended play) which is set to take a different twist to her previous releases.

The 36-year-old mother, who recently confirmed that she’s expecting a second child, has teased fans with a video revealing her new upcoming album ‘Black Mountain Sessions’.

Recorded in the Black Mountain Studios in Louth, the Enniskillen resident is going to release an acoustic led album.

“An intimate, stripped back collection, the EP showcases McHugh’s vibrant sound and pitch-perfect vocals atop a bed of intricate guitar work,” said ‘Hot Press’, ahead of McHugh’s album release in May 17.

““Each track accompanied by a video to be released via social media in the coming weeks.”

Although little information has been revealed about ‘Black Mountain Sessions’ so far, it’s expected that McHugh will be releasing her take on hit song ‘Falling’, from former One Direction star Harry Styles.

The Glasgow singer took another major step in her music career last year when she launched her popular album, ‘Watch Me’, to the delight of her large fan base.

“As her global status continues to rise, with her latest album debuting at number three on the Irish Independent Album Chart and residing in the Top 5 of the UK Country Music Album Chart for five consecutive weeks, [Lisa] McHugh further cements her standing as a force to be reckoned with,” said ‘Hot Press’.

The Fermanagh Country star is also set to appear at the ‘Beattie’s Music Festival’ in Omagh on Saturday, May 4.

