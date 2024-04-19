+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFinal call for Fermanagh singer Karl Kirkpatrick
MAIN MAN… Derrygonnelly singer Karl Kirkpatrick is through to the Grand Final of TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’.

Final call for Fermanagh singer Karl Kirkpatrick

Posted: 1:53 pm April 19, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH singer Karl Kirkpatrick is now just one step away from winning one of Ireland’s biggest music competitions.

Next week, the Derrygonnelly man will compete in the Grand Final of TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’ where he hopes to win the ultimate prize at the Studio Telegael An Tullach arena in Galway.

Kirkpatrick booked his place in the ‘Glór Tíre’ final with a standout version of a song written by American legend, Merle Haggard, ‘Mixed Up Mess of a Heart’.

Advertisement

The musician, who plays alongside Pettigo singer Paul Kelly’s band, has risen through the ranks in the Country music scene and he’s now one of the favourites to win ‘Glór Tíre’.

“I’m doing something that I love doing and balancing that with the music. It’s swings and roundabouts, you take the rough with the smooth,” said the talented singer Kirkpatrick.

“It’s going to be a great boost career wise. We’ll see what happens afterwards. I haven’t thought that far ahead yet.”

So far on the TG4 talent show, the Derrygonnelly man sang a Dolly Parton classic ‘We’ll Get Ahead Someday’ and a his take on a Jimmy Buckley song ‘Forty Miles From Poplar Bluff’.

Kirkpatrick has partnered up with rising Country music star Claudia Buckley on the programme and the duo have formed a formiddable partnership.

“It’s great. I couldn’t have picked a better mentor [than Claudia Buckley],” he said.

“Jimmy [Buckley] has been a fan of mine for as long as I can remember, and he’s been a great support to me over the years.”

Advertisement

On Saturday, Kirkpatrick has been confirmed as one of the main acts at Patrick Treacy’s single launch, which is taking place at St Patrick’s GFC clubhouse in Donagh.

The Fermanagh singer also recently showcased his talents in front of a packed crowd at the Fiddlestone Bar in Belleek.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Semis are calling for Fermanagh singer Karl Kirkpatrick Singer Sean Magee’s single hits one million streams Rachel McConnell’s set to release new music

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:53 pm April 19, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA