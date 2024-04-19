Final call for Fermanagh singer Karl Kirkpatrick

MAIN MAN… Derrygonnelly singer Karl Kirkpatrick is through to the Grand Final of TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’.

FERMANAGH singer Karl Kirkpatrick is now just one step away from winning one of Ireland’s biggest music competitions.

Next week, the Derrygonnelly man will compete in the Grand Final of TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’ where he hopes to win the ultimate prize at the Studio Telegael An Tullach arena in Galway.

Kirkpatrick booked his place in the ‘Glór Tíre’ final with a standout version of a song written by American legend, Merle Haggard, ‘Mixed Up Mess of a Heart’.

The musician, who plays alongside Pettigo singer Paul Kelly’s band, has risen through the ranks in the Country music scene and he’s now one of the favourites to win ‘Glór Tíre’.

“I’m doing something that I love doing and balancing that with the music. It’s swings and roundabouts, you take the rough with the smooth,” said the talented singer Kirkpatrick.

“It’s going to be a great boost career wise. We’ll see what happens afterwards. I haven’t thought that far ahead yet.”

So far on the TG4 talent show, the Derrygonnelly man sang a Dolly Parton classic ‘We’ll Get Ahead Someday’ and a his take on a Jimmy Buckley song ‘Forty Miles From Poplar Bluff’.

Kirkpatrick has partnered up with rising Country music star Claudia Buckley on the programme and the duo have formed a formiddable partnership.

“It’s great. I couldn’t have picked a better mentor [than Claudia Buckley],” he said.

“Jimmy [Buckley] has been a fan of mine for as long as I can remember, and he’s been a great support to me over the years.”

On Saturday, Kirkpatrick has been confirmed as one of the main acts at Patrick Treacy’s single launch, which is taking place at St Patrick’s GFC clubhouse in Donagh.

The Fermanagh singer also recently showcased his talents in front of a packed crowd at the Fiddlestone Bar in Belleek.

