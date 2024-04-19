+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAll-Ireland Final for Enniskillen theatre group

All-Ireland Final for Enniskillen theatre group

Posted: 2:36 pm April 19, 2024

FOR the second year running, the Enniskillen Theatre Company has qualified for the All-Ireland Confined Finals.
The Fermanagh-based drama group will be representing the county at the provincial finals in Mountmellick in Laois, in what will see the top drama professionals from across the island showcase their talents.
Director of Enniskillen Theatre Company, Ena Trimble, is delighted with the success for the Fermanagh drama group.
“We were warmly welcomed by our hosts at each venue and enjoyed fabulous hospitality throughout,” she said.
“It has been a wonderful experience overall, learning about how to finesse our production from each Festival adjudication.”.
The Enniskillen Theatre Company will be returning to the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on Sunday, April 21, with their much-anticipated play ‘The Lonesome West’.
“The play, set in a remote Irish town in the 1990s a darkly comedic and intense family drama revolves around the dysfunctional relationship between brothers Valene and Coleman as they navigate the aftermath of their father’s death,” said a spokesperson for the Enniskillen Theatre Company.
“Only Fr. Welsh, the local priest, attempts to reconcile the two before their petty squabblings spiral into vicious and bloody carnage.
“Amidst humour, fighting and tragedy, the play delves into themes of family dynamics, isolation and unresolved conflicts.
“Martin McDonagh’s black comic portrayal of modern rural Ireland will leave you laughing and horrified in equal measure,” they added.

Related posts:

Luke Kelly tribute to stop off in Enniskillen Country star Carter ready for ‘Cash for Kids’ concert St Kevin’s College pupils are heading to Africa

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:36 pm April 19, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA