All-Ireland Final for Enniskillen theatre group

FOR the second year running, the Enniskillen Theatre Company has qualified for the All-Ireland Confined Finals.

The Fermanagh-based drama group will be representing the county at the provincial finals in Mountmellick in Laois, in what will see the top drama professionals from across the island showcase their talents.

Director of Enniskillen Theatre Company, Ena Trimble, is delighted with the success for the Fermanagh drama group.

“We were warmly welcomed by our hosts at each venue and enjoyed fabulous hospitality throughout,” she said.

“It has been a wonderful experience overall, learning about how to finesse our production from each Festival adjudication.”.

The Enniskillen Theatre Company will be returning to the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on Sunday, April 21, with their much-anticipated play ‘The Lonesome West’.

“The play, set in a remote Irish town in the 1990s a darkly comedic and intense family drama revolves around the dysfunctional relationship between brothers Valene and Coleman as they navigate the aftermath of their father’s death,” said a spokesperson for the Enniskillen Theatre Company.

“Only Fr. Welsh, the local priest, attempts to reconcile the two before their petty squabblings spiral into vicious and bloody carnage.

“Amidst humour, fighting and tragedy, the play delves into themes of family dynamics, isolation and unresolved conflicts.

“Martin McDonagh’s black comic portrayal of modern rural Ireland will leave you laughing and horrified in equal measure,” they added.

