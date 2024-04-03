Semis are calling for Fermanagh singer Karl Kirkpatrick

AFTER a standout duet with rising Country music star Claudia Buckley, Derrygonnelly’s Karl Kirkpatrick has secured his spot in the semi-final of ‘Glór Tíre’.

The Fermanagh farmer, who currently is a member of Pettigo’s Paul Kelly’s band, fought off stiff competition to book his place in the next round of the TG4 talent show.

Kirkpatrick’s the latest member of his family to compete in the ‘Glór Tíre’ competition, following in the footsteps of his cousin Rachel McConnell, who rose to fame following her appearance on the programme.

The 30-year-old sang two songs in ‘Glór Tíre’. He sang a Dolly Parton classic ‘We’ll Get Ahead Someday’, before concluding in style, with his take on a Jimmy Buckley song ‘Forty Miles From Poplar Bluff’.

“Jimmy [Buckley] has been a fan of mine for as long as I can remember, and he’s been a great support to me over the years,” said Kirkpatrick, after he made his appearance on ‘Glór Tíre’.

The Fermanagh singer has been paired with Claudia Buckley for the show. She recently was voted ‘Ireland’s Favourite Country Star’ at a popular awards ceremony.

“It’s great. I couldn’t have picked a better mentor [than Claudia Buckley],” said Kirkpatrick.

The Derrygonnelly singer is now preparing for the semi-final of ‘Glór Tíre’ and he’s looking forward to taking the next big step in his music career.

“I’m doing something that I love doing and balancing that with the music. It’s swings and roundabouts, you take the rough with the smooth,” said Kirkpatrick.

“It’s going to be a great boost career wise. We’ll see what happens afterwards. I haven’t thought that far ahead yet.”

Kirkpatrick recently performed at a well-attended Country music concert in the Kinawley Community Centre.

He’s been confirmed as one of the main acts at Patrick Treacy’s upcoming single release, which is set to take place in St Patrick’s Donagh GFC clubhouse on Saturday, April 20.

