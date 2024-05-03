Sean Magee to release second track

FERMANAGH musician Sean Magee is set to take another big step in his music career by releasing a new single early next month.

On Monday, May 6, the former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion will be dropping his second single and he’s hoping for similar success that followed after he released his debut track.

Magee released his take on a Christy Moore classic ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’ and the song went down a big hit with his ever-growing fan base. He’s hoping to build on his success.

“A few days in the sun just got even better as I’ve just confirmed my new single will be out on Monday, May 6,” teased the Fermanagh musician on Facebook.

It was recently revealed that Magee’s debut single ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’ had hit one million streams online. He was delighted with the reaction to his song.

“I am absolutely buzzing and can’t believe so many people have listened to ‘Tippin it up to Nancy’ on Spotify,” said Magee.

The Fermanagh multi-instrumentalist recently confirmed that he’s going to be heading to Wexford later this year for a major concert.

On Friday, June 14, Magee’s going to be heading to Leinster to perform at Breen’s Music Venue.