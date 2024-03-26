Rachel McConnell’s set to release new music

NEW MUSIC… Rachel McConnell’s going to be releasing a new single.

Singing sensation Rachel McConnell has said she’s ‘delighted’ with the success of her new single which is set to hit the airwaves next week.

The former Glór Tire contestant, pictured right, has confirmed that she’s going to launch ‘Nobody But A Fool’ to the delight of her growing fans and audience.

“I’m delighted to say that my brand-new single ‘Nobody But A Fool’ a track taken from my current album, will be available for request on all radio stations from Monday,” Rachel told the Herald.

The Derrygonnelly singer has been in hot demand throughout the country and she’s recently released her debut album, ‘Right In The Middle’.

The album was named as ‘Album of the Month’ by Phoenix Country Radio, one of Europe’s leading music broadcast stations for Country music in Ireland and in the United States of America.

