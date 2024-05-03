Dunbar ready for London theatre

THE countdown is on until Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar makes his return on stage at one of the top theatres in England.

A trailer released on social media this week has given fans of Adrian Dunbar a sneak peak of what could be expected as the former ‘Line of Duty’ star gets ready to star in play ‘Kiss Me, Kate’.

The Fermanagh man will be one of the central characters when the popular play makes it debut at the Barbican Theatre in London on Tuesday, June 4.

‘Kiss Me, Kate’ is scheduled to run for a mammoth 15-weeks at the West End London theatre until its final performance on Saturday, September 14.

Highly regarded American theatre director Bartlett Sher is set to direct the comedy which made its first appearance on Broadway in 1948.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the trailer for ‘Kiss Me, Kate’, Dunbar said he was looking forward to returning to the theatre stage again.

“I’m so delighted to be returning to the stage this summer to my spiritual home at the Barbican [Theatre] where I started my career at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama, especially in this Cole Porter classic with the wonderful creative team including Bart Sher and Stephanie J. Block,” Dunbar told the Daily Mail.

Dunbar, who recently played a singing detective in ITV drama ‘Ridley’, is hoping his experience in music and singing will help him as he prepares to kick off the ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ drama.

“I’m hoping to do something in the recording studio this year and I’ve had a couple of approaches about doing things,” said the Fermanagh actor.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. It might be interesting to write a few songs or something, but definitely I’m going to do something.

“I was in bands many years ago, so that’s where it started. I played in bands, sang backing vocals and all the rest of it.”

Having risen to fame following his starring role as Superintendent Ted Hastings in BBC One police drama ‘Line of Duty’, Dunbar has not ruled out a seventh series of the popular programme.

“Vicky [McClure] texted me yesterday saying, ‘I’m about to do loads of press for ‘Trigger Point’ but I know the only thing I’ll be asked is, are we about to do Line of Duty again?,” Dunbar told BBC Breakfast.

“And the answer to that is, ‘We don’t know’. We’d love to, because the last time we did it was in lockdown and so we couldn’t get out, we couldn’t have fun.”