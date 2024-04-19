The Tumbling Paddies continue to soar in Irish charts

STRENGTH TO STRENGTH… The Tumbling Paddies has recorded their 31st consecutive week in the top 10 of the Irish Independent Charts.

THE Tumbling Paddies have received ‘incredible’ support from Ireland’s leading music labels after they recorded their 31st consecutive week in the top 10 of the Irish Independent Charts.

In 2023, the Fermanagh band took a major step in their music career by releasing a new album ‘The Journey So Far’ and it’s gone a big hit with their ever-expanding fan base.

“A special mention for The Tumbling Paddies for spending an incredible 31 weeks in the Irish Independent Charts,” said Sharpe Music.

“[They’re] still sitting in the top 10 with their number one album ‘The Journey So Far’.

“Make sure and try and see them live as they continue to tour Ireland and the UK over the coming months,” they added.

The governing body for music in Ireland, IMRO, recently acknowledged the Fermanagh band for the success of their award-winning album, ‘The Journey So Far’.

Speaking ahead of the launch of their second album, The Tumbling Paddies band member John McCann said that the Fermanagh group was looking forward to the release.

“We have been working very hard on this album and we’re looking forward to seeing how it will go down with the fans,” said the Coa percussionist.

“We feel very lucky that everywhere we go and everywhere we play, we’re greeted by so many fans and we’re very thankful always for the support that we receive.”

The Tumbling Paddies are just fresh off the back of a major tour of Australia, where they performed to packed crowds in some of Down Under’s top music venues.

Next month, May, will be a busy one for the Fermanagh band who are set to headline two major music concerts in the one weekend.

On Saturday, May 4, The Tumbling Paddies will collaborate with local Country music star Nathan Carter at the popular ‘Countryfest’.

They’ll then move on to Omagh, where they’re scheduled to headline the much-anticipated ‘Beattie’s Music Festival’ on Sunday, May 5.

Tonight, Saturday, they’ll be performing in the Raddison Blue Hotel in Athlone.

