Keenan determined to bounce back

By Pauric McGurn

Tom Keenan will line out for Fermanagh this Saturday when the Erne hurlers begin their quest for Lory Meagher success with an away trip to Leitrim.

The game against the Connacht side will be played at Shane McGettigan Park in Drumshanbo and it’s a chance for the hurlers to get back to winning ways having lost the Division 3B Final to Warwickshire almost two weeks ago.

For 23-year-old Keenan, getting over the league final result to Warwickshire is needed;

“It was a chance to gain some silverware and add more confidence to our play but it just didn’t happen on the day and fair dues to Warwickshire, they hurled really well and took their chances when they came.

“We had two goals at the start of the year, one was to win Division 3B and the other was to win the Lory Meagher Cup, so that starts again for us this Saturday in Drumshanbo.”

