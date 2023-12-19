Focus on Fitness: SMART GYM

Name: Michal Ihnat

Business: Smart Gym, Lisnaskea

How did you become a gym owner?

It was always a dream of mine to own a gym to provide a local service that people deserve. I come from a bodybuilding background and have a degree in nutrition. With over forty years combined experience between me and my wife, we have knowledge and passion for health and fitness that we are keen to share.

What are you most proud of about your gym?

Our gym is very friendly and caters for everybody. We have high-level athletes as well as complete beginners. We focus on improving people’s health, physical and mental. Our coaches provide professional help and we pride ourselves on maintaining a supportive atmosphere.

What is your Unique Selling Point?

Our popular and affordable Shred Programme is changing so many peoples’ lives. It is a very subtle approach. Today people are lost with lack of knowledge, with the nutritional mayhem and pressures of social media. I believe I have found a perfect solution for the problem. It’s not about just losing weight but about sharing knowledge, building habits and changing lifestyles.

Contact Information

Unit 19 Manderwood Park, Drumhaw, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh BT92 0FS

T: 07518 182587

E: teamihnat@googlemail.com

Click to visit SMART GYM Facebook

Click to visit SMART GYM Instagram