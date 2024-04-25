Annie’s abseiling down Belfast tower for charity

AN Enniskillen woman is preparing to take on a hugely challenging 190-foot abseil down one of the North’s tallest buildings to raise money for a leading cancer charity.

Next month, Annie Masterson will join up with her colleagues from the ‘Friends of Cancer Charity’ organisation, to abseil down Belfast City Hospital Tower.

Located on the Lisburn Road in Belfast, the distinctive orange coloured establishment is the third tallest storeyed building in the North.

Annie, who runs her own makeup and beauty business in Fermanagh, is looking forward to take part in the event to raise money for a leading cancer charity.

“On the 11th of May 2024, I’ll be taking on the Belfast City’s Tower 190ft abseil in aid of the ‘Friends of Cancer Centre’,” she said.

“The unfortunate reality is that one in two of us will develop cancer throughout our lifetime. However we can support those going through this journey and their families.”

The ‘Take On The Tower’ fundraiser is being held in Belfast to raise money and awareness about the ‘Friends of Cancer Centre’ organisation.

Operating from its base at Belfast City Hospital, the ‘Friends of Cancer Centre’ provides vital help and support to people living with cancer and their families across the North.

The Enniskillen businesswoman feels it’s important that people support the non-profit organisation.

“The ‘Friends of Cancer Centre’ helps to provide equipment to the wards, clinical specialist nurses and groundbreaking research to local people in our community,” she explains.

“After the success of our previous fundraising, the sky dive and 10k, let’s keep going. I will be doing this in memory of family members.”

Last week, Annie led a ‘Browathon’ to also raise money for the ‘Friends of Cancer Centre’.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007