Fermanagh set to lose 15 phone boxes

HANGING UP... One of the pay phones in Enniskillen set to be removed by BT.

IT’S THE end of an era, with Fermanagh set to lose up to 15 public pay phones, with BT stating they are simply not being used often enough.

With almost everyone now habitually carrying a mobile phone with them, the use of public payphones has plummeted over the past decade or two.

With many removed from the county in years gone by, BT has now written to Fermanagh and Omagh Council to state it was planning on removing a total of 19 pay phones across the local area, 15 of which are here in the county.

Figures provided by BT show the phones in question have been used a total of 135 times over the past year, with only one – on Lisnaskea Main Street – used to make an emergency call over the same period.

The two pay phones most used over the last 12 months were at the Diamond in Enniskillen and by the public toilets in Ballinamallard, which were used to make 28 calls each.

Notices are being placed on the phones, which state, “Unfortunately, it just isn’t used enough for us to carry on running it.”

