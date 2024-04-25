+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Concern about collapse of vital service at SWAH

Posted: 3:25 pm April 25, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT IS feared the immense pressure on the local health service could grow even further after it emerged a vital service aimed at reducing hospital numbers is now no longer available at the SWAH.
There are concerns the collapse of the Older Person’s Assessment and Liaison Service (OPALS) at the Enniskillen hospital will not only increase attendances at its emergency department (ED) and the need for admission to the hospital, but will also impact the ability of the NI Ambulance Service to respond to calls in the community.
OPALS is aimed at facilitating the safe discharge of newly-admitted older patients from hospital. It covers a range of disciplines and involves a comprehensive geriatric assessment for older people over 75. It also involves rehabilitation and other avenues of care.
Vitally, the service helps prevent older people remaining in hospital longer than they have to, thus keeping more beds free.
The ‘Herald had been informed in December the service had been stopped at the SWAH, however this was denied by the Western Trust at the time.
After once again being informed once again last month that OPALS had been removed from the Enniskillen hospital, the Trust again denied this but added a number of staff working with the service had left their posts, leading to “recruitment challenges.”
The Trust added, “Due to competing service demands, the Trust will undertake an internal consultation process regarding this service and will maximise security of employment should staffing changes be required.”
Then, last week, NIAS was informed OPALS was no longer available at the SWAH. The ambulance staff regularly refer patients who have had a fall to OPALS, but will now have to bring these patients to the ED, where there will be additional waits for ‘handovers.’

