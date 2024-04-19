+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh stroke patient sent home without scan
LONG WAIT...A Fermanagh patient faced an 11-hour wait on a chair in SWAH ED after suffering what they suspected was a stroke.

Fermanagh stroke patient sent home without scan

Posted: 9:01 am April 19, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

“UNTIL you have ill health, you won’t realise how broken the system is.”

That’s the message from a Fermanagh patient who, after suffering a suspected stroke, was sent home in the middle of the night without receiving a scan or a test following an 11-hour wait to be seen in the SWAH emergency department.

Two days later the patient collapsed again, requiring another ambulance trip to the hospital, and spent a further 14 hours waiting before finally being treated. They feel the initial delay in being tested and treated has significantly set back their recovery.

Advertisement

The patient was speaking to the Herald in the hope their story may help prevent other patients from suffering the same experience in future.

A number of months back the patient was cooking at home when they took a sharp pain that extended up their neck from their shoulder blade to their head.

“It was like a bolt of lightning,” they said. “I didn’t know what was happening, I couldn’t comprehend it.”

The next thing, they began to feel dizzy and the room started spinning.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh outraged at ‘cultural issue’ comment SWAH surgery removal putting pressure on ambulances Exodus of Fermanagh health workers moving south

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:01 am April 19, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA