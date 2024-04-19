+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSoccerConnolly leads Swifts to Youth Cup glory
Tommy Connolly lifts the cup for Dungannon Swifts under 18s

Connolly leads Swifts to Youth Cup glory

Posted: 8:52 am April 19, 2024
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

Friday night saw Tommy Connolly from Lisnaskea captain Dungannon Swifts Under-18s to a 2-1 extra-time win over holders Glenavon in the Mid Ulster Youth Cup Final.

The Swifts had to battle back from an early deficit in Portadown after a tepid start left them trailing from a Daniel Shiel header.

As Connolly recalls though, that was a ‘wake up call’ for his team, who equalised through Calum Hunter before half-time.

Then a brilliant strike by Shane Trainor ten minutes into extra-time proved decisive, avoiding the lottery of penalties, and delivering a hard-fought triumph for the young Swifts.

“It was a good feeling to win because we started very slow in the game, the first 10 or 15 minutes we were getting man-marked all over and couldn’t really cope,” said Connolly.

