Focus On Fitness: The Power House Gym

Name: Radoslav Kostadinov (Rado)

Business Name: The Power House Gym

How did you become a Gym Owner?

I was training for the last twenty five years and have been a bodybuilder for fifteen. That gave me the motivation and courage to seize the opportunity to take this one on in 2020 when it became available. It’s been so rewarding helping people achieve their individual fitness goals.

What are you most proud of about your gym?

When a member comes back and tells me about the positive experience they have with us and how we changed their life through increasing their health and fitness. What is most important is that we are helping people become the best version of themselves. I am also proud of the team of Personal Trainers we have and how good and professional they are.

What is your unique selling point?

What we offer nobody else has in Fermanagh, Tyrone or even Northern Ireland. The Panatta equipment we have is top-of-the-range and unique. No other gyms have anything like this. Also we are so proud of how clean we keep the gym. Hygiene is a top priority for us. We offer a healthy and supportive environment for everyone to work in and start their fitness journey.

Contact Information

Unit 1A Tempo Road Business Park, Tempo Road, Enniskillen, Co.Fermanagh

T: 07756 948869

E: thepowerhousebyrk@gmail.com

Click to visit The Power House Facebook

Click to visit The Power House Instagram