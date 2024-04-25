McGirr School of Irish Dancing’s world success

IT was celebrations all the way for local dancers from McGirr School of Irish Dancing at this year’s world championships.

At the recent An Chomhdhail World Championships 2024 at the INEC Killarney, ten dancers from the school took to the stage and brought a total of 19 solo medals back to Fermanagh and West Tyrone.

Dancers from the four Provinces, as well as England, Scotland and the US took part with upwards of 200 dancers in solo competitions.

Anne Marie McGirr has taught the popular dance school at the Bawnacre Centre in Irvinestown for 36 years and now teaches classes with her daughter Alice.

“My daughter Alice has been teaching alongside me for the last ten years, both of us are just absolutely delighted with the great success that they had this year,” she said.

“The dancers put in lots of hard work and practice throughout the year and it has paid off.”

The competition is a seven-day long event which sees the dancers and their parents traveling to Killarney to show of their dancing talents.

“Parents and dancers spend the week down in Killarney where they compete but also support one another,” explained Anne Marie.

“The girls are very close and it is very much a team effort with the dancers and with the support of their parents and families.

“It is a big social event and it is great for their team building, confidence and they develop lifelong skills,” she added.

For the under-14 competition Codie Muldoon came 3rd, 7th in solo and 29th overall, Emer McLaughlin came 3rd, 6th in solo and 19th overall and Emma O’Brien came 4th in solo and 18th overall.

In the under-15 section, Mia Monaghan came 6th, 10th for solo and 44th overall.

Competing in the under-16 category Aine McCann came 48th overall.

At under-18 level, Amy McCann came 7th in solo and 28th overall, Cadhla McCann came 5th, 10th in solo and 22nd overall, while Eabha Monaghan finished 10th in solo and 32nd overall.

