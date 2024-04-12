+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFermanagh star Cádhla McCann dances to success in Kerry
DANCING QUEEN… Cádhla McCann was a top performer at the World Irish Dancing Championships.

Fermanagh star Cádhla McCann dances to success in Kerry

Posted: 2:17 pm April 12, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

IRVINESTOWN dancer Cádhla McCann was one of the top performers at the World Irish Dancing Championship which was held in Killarney over Easter.

The Mount Lourdes Grammar School Head Girl excelled at the Kerry competition, placing fifth place in the ‘Slip Jig’ dance competition.

Dancing out of the McGirr School of Irish Dancing, Ms McCann also placed 10th in the ‘Heavy Jig’.

She was also placed 22nd overall in the World Irish Dancing Championship, which attracted some of the best dancers from across Europe.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

