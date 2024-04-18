Country star Carter ready for ‘Cash for Kids’ concert

FERMANAGH Country music star Nathan Carter is set to headline a major concert in Enniskillen to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people.

On Thursday, May 16, the Liverpudlian has confirmed that he’ll be taking to stage at the Lough Erne Resort for a ‘Cash for Kids Concert’.

A huge crowd is expected to turn out to the Fermanagh resort for the music event, which is aiming to raise money and funds for the UK-based charity organisation.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in our communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs,” said a ‘Cash for Kids’ spokesperson.

“We believe that all children should be able to express their individuality, achieve their potential and live life to the full.

“We work with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.”

Last year, ‘Cash for Kids’ revealed that they supported 583,957 children and young people in need across the UK. They raised a staggering £23.69 million in 2023.

Carter’s not the first Fermanagh singer or entertainer to raise money for the ‘Cash for Kids’ organisation.

In 2023, Glaswegian singer LIsa McHugh teamed up with the team from Downtown Radio to launch a Christmas single, with all proceeds raised going towards the non-profit group.

“The Downtown Radio team and I recorded a special Christmas single for ‘Mission Christmas’ and all proceeds go towards Cash for Kids NI,” said singer McHugh.

“We had great fun doing this and we hope you’ll stream and download the single to support this amazing cause.”

