McKenna embarks on new challenge with Kinawley ladies

Kinawley ladies have a new manager for the season ahead. The league and championship holders have appointed Barry McKenna from Clogher and he will be assisted by Declan Brady, Brendan McManus and Shona McManus.

It’s not McKenna’s first foray into the Fermanagh club scene, having coached Tempo men last year and previously Brookeborough.

He also boasts further experience with his own club Clogher Eir Ogs, Pomeroy and has also coached St Macartan’s ladies’ team in Augher.

Advertisement

“They (Kinawley) got in contact and what they were looking to achieve is what I was looking to achieve. They’re ambitious girls and it seemed a good match,” said McKenna.

The Fermanagh ladies’ league gets underway this Sunday morning and McKenna knows everyone will be out to knock Kinawley off their ‘perch’.

“Although you’re probably the strongest team in Fermanagh, you have to respect all the other teams because I’m sure they are working as hard as us.

“I’m hoping we do well in Fermanagh and ultimately, get the ‘monkey’ off the back in regards to the first round of an Ulster Senior game as well.”

McKenna, who takes over the reins from Mark Cunningham will have the added bonus of Joanne Doonan this season and he doesn’t underestimate her contribution to the Boru’s.

“It’s massive. You can just see the quality there – she’s different gravy and you can even see the lift she’s given the rest of the girls being back. Even when she’s not training, she’s down at training giving her input and it’s not just her, there are other girls there who set a very high standard. Hopefully it all comes to the fore and we get a good start on Sunday.”

Advertisement

Kinawley open up their campaign with a trip to Aghadrumsee on Sunday morning and McKenna is expecting a tough game;

“They (Aghadrumsee) are on a high from winning the Intermediate Championship and they were probably underdogs against Tempo that day but they came out on top and they’ll want to get off to the perfect start too and if we don’t perform they’ll be more than happy to knock us off our perch.”

With games against the likes of Derrygonnelly and Belcoo to come, McKenna knows there will be plenty of competition over the course of the league;

“Derrygonnelly have been there or thereabouts this last few years and the way that Eimear Smyth is playing – the amount of scores she has been getting, she could win a game on her own, no problem. And you’ve got her with other girls like Brenda Bannon. Then you’ve a young Belcoo team really pushing on now too.

“Our aim is to win Fermanagh but you can’t take your eye off it. You have to go out every day and perform and beat all these teams.”

FIXTURES

Sunday, 10am

Senior Ladies Division 1 League

Aghadrumsee v Kinawley,

Belcoo v Tempo

Newtownbutler v Derrygonnelly

Senior Ladies Division 2 League

Belnaleck v Devenish

Ederney v Enniskillen Gaels

Lisnaskea v Brookeborough