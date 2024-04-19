IFA hearing on Junior Cup game set for next week

Enniskillen Rangers and Tummery Athletic will await the outcome of next Wednesday night’s hearing in regards to the Irish Junior Cup.

Next Wednesday (April 24) there will be a Hearing at IFA Headquarters in Belfast with regards to the inclusion of suspended player Jordan McClure in Enniskillen Rangers’ pre-match Junior Cup semi-final against Tummery.

After Tummery’s protest was not upheld by the IFA Junior and Youth Cup Committee last Tuesday night (April 9), a complaint has been made to the IFA Disciplinary Committee.

Following their meeting, the IFA issued a ‘Notice of Complaint’ for the alleged breach of Article 22.1.

If any player participates in a match whilst being suspended or if any player breaches the terms of his suspension his club will be sanctioned with a minimum fine of £600 (imposed on Senior teams), £450 (imposed on Intermediate teams) and £350 (imposed on Junior teams). Additionally, the Club will forfeit the match by the score 3-0. If the goal difference at the end of the match is greater than three in favour of the club who is not to forfeit the match, the result on the pitch is upheld.

Those who might potentially attend this hearing include club committee members, players, officials or any other witnesses.

If any sanctions are issued next Wednesday night it doesn’t mean the case stops there, as further appeals can be made to the outcome of the hearing.