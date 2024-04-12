+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeGAAQuigley to be part of BBC GAA coverage
Seán Quigley

Quigley to be part of BBC GAA coverage

Posted: 2:56 pm April 12, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Former Fermanagh star Seán Quigley will join the BBC Championship team this Sunday for live coverage of Fermanagh versus Armagh from Brewster Park.

Quigley, and former Monaghan attacker Paul Finlay, will join BBC presenter Mark Sidebottom pitchside from 1.45pm for the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final. 

Quigley, who opted out of the Fermanagh panel this season, will provide valuable insight having recently been part of Kieran Donnelly’s Erne set-up.

Coverage of the game starts at 1.45pm on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.

 

 

