Ellie was a ‘picture of purity’ says Enniskillen priest

LOCAL priest Fr Raymond Donnelly remembered the late Ellie Flanagan for the ‘twinkle in her eye’ and as being a ‘lovely picture of purity’.

Tributes have been paid right across the county following the death of the 23-year-old, with the Enniskillen cleric recalling many joyous occasions of spending time with and meeting the much-loved Ellie.

“Elllie was an immensely kind girl. She had a great smile which put everyone at ease, no matter where you met her,” Fr Donnelly told the ‘Herald.

“There was a lovely wee twinkle in her eyes. There was something very special about Ellie.

“She was a lovely picture of purity and innocence and she would do anything for anyone.”

Star actress

Ellie was a star actress in the Lakeland Players drama group, based in Enniskillen.

Fr Donnelly remembered the joy and passion that the 23-year-old brought onto the stage.

“I and everyone loved when she came onto the stage. She put everything into context and she always got such a good reaction from the audience,” recalled Fr Donnelly.

“She really embodied that role of the Fairy Godmother because of her natural demeanour and her kindness.

“Ellie was so beloved in the panto, especially by the children.”

Memories

During a Lenten Mass at St Fanchea’s College in Enniskillen on Tuesday, many memories were shared of the well-known Enniskillen student.

“Around eight years ago, I presented Ellie with an award for her contribution to the liturgies in the school,” the local priest explained.

“At the Mass, we remembered Ellie and everyone said she was this joyful presence around the school and it was lovely to be reminded of that.”

Candles lit

Many candles have been lit at St Michael’s Parish Church over the past few days as a mark of respect to Ellie.

“Her family need this in the present time. It’s the only line of hope that we can have – to trust that the light is brighter than the darkness,” added Fr Donnelly.

“Ellie’s light will never be forgotten and her light will shine through this terrible tragedy. People are now coming to the church to light candles for Ellie and that tells you how powerful the support is.

Fr Donnelly also said his thoughts and those of the parish are with the authorities centrally involved in the ongoing investigation and the Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid group.