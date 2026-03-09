Father of Maguiresbridge killer facing firearm charge

THE FATHER of a man who killed his family before taking his own life has been charged to court with an alleged firearms offence.

Although not appearing in court, Brookeborough man Ernest Rutledge (77) from the Dernavogy Road was mentioned at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

He is accused of ailing to properly and securely store a firearm and ammunition on 22 July.

The charge dates to the day before the triple murder and suicide by the defendant’s son, Ian Rutledge.

Vanessa Whyte was found dead alongside Ian’s daughter Sara at their home in Crummeer Road in Maguiresbridge whilst Ian and his son James were rushed to hospital but died of their injuries.

In court a defence solicitor acting on behalf of Ernest Rutledge said that two further weeks were needed to take instructions from the defendant.

No alleged facts or circumstances of the case were read to the court.

District judge Alana McSorley allowed the application and adjourned the case until March 23.