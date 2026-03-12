Quinn Insurance legacy sold in multi-million pound deal

An insurance branch established by Fermanagh businessman Seán Quinn three decades ago has been bought by one of the world’s leading insurance companies in a multi-million pound deal.

Zurich Insurance has confirmed it will acquire RedClick Insurance, the new brand for the Irish operations of Liberty Insurance.

In November 2011, Liberty Mutual Insurance completed the acquisition of Quinn Insurance, which had been founded by the Fermanagh tycoon in 1996, before later rebranding the business.

New era

RedClick Insurance employs more than 400 staff across its offices in Enniskillen, Cavan and Dublin, providing services to over 250,000 customers across the island of Ireland.

Zurich already employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland across a range of services, including general insurance, life and pensions operations.

According to The Irish Times, the company has not yet commented on its future plans for RedClick’s workforce or its offices, including the Enniskillen branch.

Chief Executive of Zurich Ireland, Anthony Brennan, described the acquisition as an “important and exciting milestone” for the company and the wider insurance sector.

“This is an important and exciting milestone for our business and reflects Zurich’s long-term commitment to the Irish insurance market,” Mr Brennan said.

“Following completion, the RedClick team and customers will transfer and become part of Zurich’s non-life insurance business here in Ireland.”