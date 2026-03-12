Enniskillen murder accused apologises in court

THE Enniskillen man accused of murdering 23-year-old Ellie Flanagan at the weekend has apologised to her family and the local community on his first appearance in court.

Speaking on behalf of 45-year-old Martin McCarney, who was taken before Strabane Magistrates Court this morning after being charged by police yesterday, a defense barrister said he wished to deliver a message on behalf of the defendant.

“I am truly and genuinely sorry for the pain and suffering I have caused the immediate family and the community of Enniskillen for the events of the past week,” the message stated.

McCarney is charged with one count of murdering Ellie Flanagan on March 7, and one count of possession of offences weapons with the intention of commiting an offence, namely three knives.

A police officer connected McCarney to the charge.

No bail application was lodged at this time, and the defence barrister said there were no objection to the charges at this stage, noting any issues will be dealt with at trial.

The case was adjourned to Enniskillen Magistrates Court on March 30.