Fermanagh duo ready for Liverpool Half Marathon

TWO Fermanagh women have raised over £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support ahead of this weekend’s Liverpool Half Marathon, which they’re set to take part in for a special cause.

Emily Cassidy and Tara McAloon, both from Derrygonnelly, along with their friend, Alex Johnston, will take part in the 13.1-mile run on Saturday, with the aim of supporting the cancer charity.

Through a GoFundMe page which was launched online, the Fermanagh pair said that Macmillan Cancer Support is a ‘charity that is incredibly close to all of our hearts’

“Cancer has touched our lives in profound ways,” a statement read.

“In 2023, Tara lost her dad, Leo, to bowel cancer and Macmillan played a vital role in supporting him and his family through an unimaginably difficult time.

“That same year, Tara’s mam, Claire, was diagnosed with breast cancer and is now thankfully also in remission.

“In 2023, Alex’s dad, James, was diagnosed with Oropharyngeal cancer and he is now facing lung cancer.”

Thousands of people will take part in the Liverpool Half Marathon to raise proceeds for many charities which play an important role in supporting residents and families.

“We are running to give back to the charity that has offered comfort, guidance, and strength when it was needed most for our families and for so many others facing cancer everyday,” they added.

Derrygonnelly Harps GFC wished their club members all the best for the charity run.