+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeNewsOil thefts reported in Fermanagh as prices soar
There have been a number of oil thefts reported in Fermanagh. File pic

Oil thefts reported in Fermanagh as prices soar

Posted: 4:24 pm March 8, 2026

A warning has been issued following recent reports of oil thefts in the Fermanagh policing district.

It comes as the price of home heating oil has soared in recent days due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Murder probe after woman found dead in Enniskillen

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said there have recently been reports of oil being stolen from premises in the Fermanagh and Omagh policing district.

Vigilant

Police have appealed for people to be vigilant and are offering the following advice.

  • Lock It: Use high-quality, closed-shackle padlocks on tank caps.
  • Light It: Install motion-sensor security lighting around your tank.
  • Hide It: Long term, use fencing or prickly hedging to keep your tank out of sight from the road.
  • Alarm It: Consider a remote oil-level alarm that alerts your phone if levels drop suddenly.

People are asked to report any suspicious vehicles or activity in their to police immediately via 101 or indeed, via 999 if the crime is in progress.

Related posts:

Mental Health injection recalled in NI
Premium Bid to block proposed council trip to China defeated
Premium
Posted: 4:24 pm March 8, 2026
Top
Advertisement