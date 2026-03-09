Police release name of woman who died in Enniskillen

POLICE have confirmed the young woman suspected of being murdered in Enniskillen at the weekend was 23-year-old Ellie Flanagan.

Ellie, who was aged 23, was found dead at an address in the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen, by officers who were carrying out enquiries relating to a collision which took place on the Carn Road near Tempo at around 9.15pm on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson said: “Our thoughts are firmly with Ellie’s family and loved ones at this very distressing time.

“A man, aged 45, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and other related offences, remains in police custody, and as of this afternoon, Monday 9th March, detectives have been granted an additional 36 hours to question him.

“Our team continues to work at pace to establish the circumstances surrounding Ellie’s death and to determine exactly what happened.”

Information

The senior police officer appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

“I would reiterate our appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1564 07/03/26. Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our investigation.

“We urge anyone who was travelling on the Cornagrade Road into Corban Avenue between 6.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday evening and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or suspicious, to make contact with us.

“The local community will continue to see a police presence in the Corban Avenue area over the coming days, as our investigation develops.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

Alternatively, you can submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/