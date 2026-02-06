Tractor run to be held in Fermanagh to remember Jamie

TRACTOR drivers from Derrygonnelly and the surrounding areas are set to unite for a major memorial run which will take place later this month to remember the much-loved Jamie Thompson.

In October 2023, the county was left deeply saddened following the sudden passing of Mr Thompson, a father-of-one, who was a much-loved and active member of the Derrygonnelly community.

On February 22, a large crowd is expected to turn out in Derrygonnelly for a memorial tractor run, which returns after an overwhelming success last year.

Ahead of the event, the Thompson family confirmed that all proceeds raised from this year’s tractor run would go towards Mindset Mental Health, Bunahone Bunnies and Derrygonnelly Harps GAA youth teams.

Last year, for the inaugural tractor run, a huge crowd turned out to take part in the route around Derrygonnelly, with over £10,000 raised in Mr Thompson’s memory.

The family, through their Facebook page ‘Jamie Thompson Memorial’, said they “wanted to do something meaningful” to remember Mr Thompson.

“With this, we wanted to do something meaningful to keep Jamie’s name alive and to ensure people remember the kind soul he truly was,” a spokesperson said.

“In February 2025, for what would have been Jamie’s 21st birthday, we organised a tractor run in his memory — something we still can’t get over due to the incredible success it had.

“We wanted to give back to our local community who supported us through the darkest days, weeks, and months after Jamie’s death, and together we raised over £10,000.”

Any vehicles taking part in the tractor run on Sunday, February 22, are urged to register at Derrygonnelly Harps GAA grounds at 1.30pm, before the event takes place at 2.30pm.