Enniskillen businessman for key role in Tourism Ireland

ONE of the county’s leading businessmen has been appointed to the Board of Tourism Ireland.

Barry Flanagan, who owns the Erne Water Taxi, will take a proactive role in the tourism body and he’ll be pushing for more support for Fermanagh as a tourism and business hotspot.

Mr Flanagan is a long-standing Network Member of the Cuilcagh Lakeland Geopark’s Regenerative Tourism Business Network.

Advertisement

A statement released by Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark congratulated Mr Flanagan on his appointment to the role, recognising the local businessman’s ‘extensive industry experience’.

“His appointment was formally approved at the North South Ministerial Council meeting on January 28, following a nomination by Northern Ireland’s Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald,” they said.

“Minister Archibald praised Flanagan’s extensive industry experience and his commitment to promoting Fermanagh and the wider region.

“Over the past decade, Barry has welcomed visitors from across the island of Ireland and abroad, showcasing the area’s natural, cultural, and built heritage.

“His appointment marks a significant recognition of grassroots tourism leadership within the region.”

To the fore

Advertisement

The Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark said Mr Flanagan’s appointment to the tourism board is a ‘valuable opportunity’ to strengthen Fermanagh’s prominence across the border.

Mr Flanagan played a key role in securing Fermanagh’s inclusion in the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands scheme, which was recently agreed between Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

The Fermanagh businessman said that the new partnership, which will see the county play a key role in Fáilte Ireland’s regional marketing and experience brand, will benefit the local industry.

”We’re really excited about the opportunity to work alongside Fáilte Ireland,” explained Mr Flanagan.

”We have already been promoted by Tourism Northern Ireland and now we’re going to be promoted by Fáilte Ireland, through the Hidden Heartlands initiative, so we’re really excited.”