Man arrested after ‘sudden death’ in Enniskillen

POLICE in Enniskillen have confirmed they are ‘investigating a sudden death’, with a man arrested in connection with the investigation.
“Police are investigating a sudden death in the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
Avoid the area
”A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently in police custody.
“Officers remain at the scene conducting a number of enquiries and would ask members of the public to avoid the area.
“We have no further details at present and further updates will be provided in due course.”
Posted: 9:42 am March 8, 2026