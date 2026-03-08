Man arrested after ‘sudden death’ in Enniskillen

POLICE in Enniskillen have confirmed they are ‘investigating a sudden death’, with a man arrested in connection with the investigation.

“Police are investigating a sudden death in the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Avoid the area

”A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently in police custody.

“Officers remain at the scene conducting a number of enquiries and would ask members of the public to avoid the area.

“We have no further details at present and further updates will be provided in due course.”