End of an era at Enniskillen Castle Café

The caterer at Enniskillen Castle café has served notice of their intention to cease trading and the final operating day will be Saturday February 7 2026.

It is recommended that an Expression of Interest for the provision of café services at Enniskillen Castle be commenced.

Current owner, Charlie Oldcroft said, “Unfortunately for a while we had more going out than coming in.

“I’ve worked since i was 15, am 65 in March and its time to look after my health, spend more time with my grandchildren and see what the future brings.”