+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnd of an era at Enniskillen Castle Café
Enniskillen Castle Museum RMG01

End of an era at Enniskillen Castle Café

Posted: 3:00 pm February 2, 2026

 The caterer at Enniskillen Castle café has served notice of their intention to cease trading and the final operating day will be Saturday February 7 2026.

 It is recommended that an Expression of Interest for the provision of café services at Enniskillen Castle be commenced.

Current owner, Charlie Oldcroft said, “Unfortunately for a while we had more going out than coming in.

Advertisement

“I’ve worked since i was 15, am 65 in March and its time to look after my health, spend more time with my grandchildren and see what the future brings.”

Related posts:

Santander in Enniskillen set to close in May
Premium Fermanagh House spreads festive cheer to children
Premium Fermanagh figures recognised in King’s Honours list
Premium
Posted: 3:00 pm February 2, 2026
Top
Advertisement