Police seize £53,000 linked to Enniskillen crime gang

ALMOST £53,000 linked to a crime gang operating in the Enniskillen gang has been seized by the PSNI.

At a hearing at Dungannon Magistrates Court yesterday, a forfeiture of £52,755.26 was awarded in favour of the police.

A PSNI spokesperson said that both Fermanagh & Omagh District Support Team and Economic Crime Branch were involved in the ongoing investigation into a group operating in the Enniskillen area who were suspected of drug-related criminality.

Advertisement

Suspicious

Inspector Gary Irvine said: “After a number of suspicious vehicles were seized in the town in June 2024, officers carried out a subsequent search at the Armagh home of 37-year-old Peadair O’Maldomnaigh.

“The large sum was seized in Euro cash alongside other items and O’Maldomnaigh offered no explanation for the source of this income.

“On Wednesday, his legal representative indicated that the forfeiture of cash would not be contested.”

Inspector Irvine said police were committed to pursuing all those involved in criminal activity, sending a clear message that crime doesn’t pay.

Support

“This forfeiture has been made possible with the support of the local community.

Advertisement

“I would appeal to the public to continue to provide information on those they suspect to be living a criminally-funded lifestyle so we can investigate.

“We will deprive criminals of their cash and use it for a better purpose.”