A FERMANAGH woman who lives just 20 minutes from a luxury Dubai hotel struck by an Iranian missile has described the past 24 hours as ‘very surreal’.

Residents in Dubai and across the Middle East have been left shocked after a major conflict erupted between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Leona McHugh, originally from Monea and now working in the property industry in Dubai, lives close to the Fairmont The Palm hotel, which burst into flames following the attack.

“The last 24 hours have been very surreal,” Leona told the ‘Herald.

“I live about 20 minutes from the Palm and I have a lot of friends who were in the area. Thankfully, where I’m living has been fine and we’ve avoided any damage from debris.

“You can still see missiles flying overhead and hear them being intercepted, which is nerve-racking.”

Iran has launched a series of attacks across the Middle East in response to strikes by the US and Israel. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed in one of the strikes.

In retaliation, Iran carried out missile attacks that caused damage to airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, grounding thousands of flights.

Despite the escalation, Leona said many residents still feel reassured.

“It’s a lot for people to process,” she added.

“Most people I’ve spoken to — myself included — still feel very safe, all things considered, and have the utmost faith in the government to keep us protected.

“Most facilities are operating as normal, but with guidance to stay indoors and await further government instructions.”