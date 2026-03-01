Missile debris lands on Boho teacher’s roof in Doha

A Fermanagh teacher living in Doha has spoken of the “anxiety in the air” in the Middle East after debris from a missile landed on the roof of her apartment building this morning.

Antonia Cameron (24), from Boho, is among a number of Fermanagh residents affected by the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States over the weekend.

Now based in Doha, Antonia said her “balcony door actually vibrated” when a missile passed over her building, with debris later discovered on the roof.

“It has been a very frightening and unsettling few days here,” Antonia told the ‘Herald.

“When we first heard the bangs, it was honestly terrifying — especially when you don’t immediately know what’s happening.

“Last night I was lying in bed and my balcony door actually vibrated from the impact of a missile overhead. That moment really brought home how close everything feels.

“This morning we were told that missile debris was found on the roof of our building. We heard the bang from the seventh floor. It’s very scary when you realise how near it is to where you live.”

Airports in Doha have grounded thousands of flights, with Antonia and many other residents advised to remain indoors as uncertainty continues over what may happen next.

The Boho native acknowledged the strain the situation has placed on loved ones back home.

“As a 24-year-old teacher living away from home, that’s been especially difficult because our families in Ireland just want us home where they feel we’d be safer,” she explained.

“Reassuring them that we’re okay has honestly been one of the hardest parts.

“Thankfully, I live in a building with a large Irish community and we’ve been a huge support to one another.

“Being able to knock on someone’s door or message a neighbour who understands exactly how you’re feeling has made a big difference.”

Antonia, who works as a teacher in Doha, said those in the education sector are focused on supporting young people during the uncertainty.

“As teachers here in Doha, our first concern is always our students,” she added.

“Their safety and wellbeing comes before anything. We’ve moved to online learning and have been doing Zoom check-ins — not just to continue lessons, but to make sure they’re okay emotionally.

“Sometimes it’s less about the curriculum and more about being a friendly, familiar face on screen during a scary time. Our school has also been organising staff check-in calls so that everyone feels supported.”

While she admits there is “anxiety in the air”, Antonia said the Irish community in Doha has rallied together to support one another.

“I think the hardest part for everyone is not knowing when it will end. When something is over quickly you can process it, but when it continues day after day, that uncertainty weighs heavily,” she said.

“There’s definitely worry about families, both here and back home. My own family are understandably anxious — they just want me on the first flight home. I think that’s natural.

“We’re reassuring them that we’re staying indoors, following advice and looking out for one another.

“It’s very unsettling, especially hearing explosions and knowing debris has landed so close, but having the support of colleagues, friends and the Irish community here has helped enormously.

“We’re focusing on staying calm, supporting our students and taking it one day at a time until there’s more clarity about when this will all come to an end.”