Ellie Flanagan ‘will forever be our Fairy Godmother’

MORE tributes have been paid to Enniskillen woman Ellie Flanagan, whose body was found in the town at the weekend.

The 23-year-old’s body was found on Saturday night at a house in the Corban Avenue area of the town.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are continuing to question a 45-year-old man in connection with her death.

It is believed the man arrested was known to Ellie, who was involved in local drama group The Lakeland Players for many years.

Heartbroken members of the group gathered last night to comfort each other and share memories of Ellie.

‘Shining light’

In a poignant statement, a spokesperson for the group said Ellie was a ‘shining light in our group’, and was someone who had the ability to ‘brighten up any room as soon as she entered it’.

“Our show each year and being part of our group was such a huge element of Ellie’s life, and her enthusiasm and infectious energy made her a perfect example of what we all strive to be in the Lakeland Players.

“Ellie was a fixture of our group for her whole life, joining the chorus at the earliest opportunity and more recently taking on her definitive role of the Fairy Godmother, a role which she embodied so well and undeniably made her own.

“Indeed, her dedication to the group was so much so that she arrived to the first rehearsal for this year’s show knowing all of her own lines, as well as everyone else’s.

“There are no words we can use at the moment to describe the hurt and loss being felt across our group, but this pales into insignificance in comparison to the unimaginable loss which has been suffered by Ellie’s mother Karen, her grandparents Attracta and Roger, her dear auntie Marian, all her extended family and her many friends and colleagues.

“Our sincere condolences also go out to all Ellie’s work colleagues at Little Foxes Playgroup and all connected with the Flanagan and Haggins families.”

‘Sorrow and sadness’

The Lakeland Players spokesperson said members gathered last night to remember Ellie.

It was described as an evening which ‘began with sorrow and sadness grew into a gathering where we shared memories, laughter and the songs Ellie loved so much’.

“This is exactly how we know Ellie would have wanted it to be, and it became clear that Ellie will be remembered as she lived, full of joy and happiness.

“Ellie was, above all, the most kind and gentle soul anyone could hope to meet, who was so full of life and joy.

“We are all better for having had her in our lives, and we will all hold dear so many fond memories of our time with her. In her short life, she left an indelible mark on so many.

“She will forever be our Fairy Godmother. May her gentle soul rest in peace,” the Lakeland Players spokesperson added.

Information appeal

Fermanagh and Omagh District Commander, Superintendent Pete Cunningham, has appealed for anyone with information about Ellie’s and the circumstances around it to come forward.

“I would encourage anyone who may have information about what happened on Saturday evening, regardless of how small it may seem, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1564 07/03/26,” he said.