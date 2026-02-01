Fermanagh embraces St Brigid’s Day traditions

An Irish language group set up by a Belleek woman called GaeilgeGang celebrated St. Brigid’s Day in true traditional style at the Fermanagh House on Wednesday, ahead of today’s celebration of the saint.

The group was founded by Chloe Gallagher, 26, who wanted to create a space for people to connect over their shared love of the Irish language.

Chloe said, “I set up this group because I wanted to connect with other people who speak Irish. I’ve only been learning it for a year and a half, but I wanted to converse with people who also speak it or want to learn more.”

The event welcomed members of all ages, from six-year-olds to people in their seventies. Highlights included the making of St. Brigid’s crosses, a cherished tradition in Ireland marking the start of the Celtic spring on February 1.

Chloe added, “The cross-making was a perfect event for our group. It’s such a strong tradition and a beautiful one. We have the privilege to still practice these things, connect with our heritage, and pass them on to future generations.”

GaeilgeGang hopes to continue hosting regular events, offering a friendly space for learners of all ages to practice Irish while celebrating Ireland’s rich cultural heritage.